StormTeam 3: *Rainfall totals update*

Over the past 24 hours, some significant rain has fallen across parts of the area. But none has fallen in others. Let's take a look at some of the rain totals.

A stationary front parked across Minnesota and Iowa on Wednesday brought some thunderstorms and slow moving rain showers to parts of the area further to the east near the Mississippi River. This front did not bring rain further to the west, including places like Forrest City and Albert Lea.

St. Charles and Ct. Ansgar both saw over 2 inches of rain. And further to the southeast in Clayton county, Guttenberg recorded 4 inches of rainfall.

Constant rain triggered flash flood warnings early Thursday in parts of northeastern Iowa, but this rain is now moving out thanks to a cold front pushing the stationary front away.

The U.S. Drought Monitor still has portions of northern Iowa under abnormally dry conditions today. On the other side of the border, Southern Minnesota is actually 2-4 inches above average so far this year.

Overall though, this summer is more likely than not to be wetter than average across the Midwest thanks in part to an abnormally warm Gulf of Mexico.