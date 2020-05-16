StormTeam 3: Showers and storms expected overnight through Sunday

Saturday has turned out to be a great spring day with temps in the low 70s and partly sunny skies. But, that doesn't mean the rain isn't coming. In fact, the rain will arrive late Saturday night, and it will pack a punch.

A shortwave low pressure system from the plain states to our west will move into the upper Mississippi river valley late Saturday night. Another similar system in Texas has caused our system to slow down a bit today. While this leaves us with a nice Saturday, it means the system will have more time and energy to strengthen by the time it gets here.

Showers and storms will start around 9pm at the earliest to the west in places like Forest City and Albert Lea. The showers will move east over the rest of the area by midnight or shortly there after. Some thunderstorms will certainly be mixed in here, so do expect some rumbles of thunder overnight. There will still be some thunderstorms left by Sunday morning around 8am, buy from this point the rain will slowly start to diminish over the course of the day.

Rainfall rates with the initial storms could be strong. And with these storms lasting for multiple hours, rainfall accumulations are expected to be 1-2 inches, with isolated higher amounts.

Sunday will be cloudy, with decreasing rain, and winds out of the NE at 15mph. Highs will be in the mid-upper 50s. No worries though, because this upcoming workweek will be one of the best of the year.