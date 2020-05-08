StormTeam 3: Freeze Warning early Saturday, more cold weather inbound

A freeze warning has been issued for the entire area Saturday morning. This will last from 12AM - 8AM in Minnesota, and 4AM-8AM in Iowa.

This is ahead of some truly cold temperatures expected Saturday morning, with temps reaching below 30 degrees overnight as cold polar air continues to sit over the Midwest and US East Coast.

Be sure to bring plants inside or cover them to keep them safe from frost or freeze. An action you should take every night until Wednesday when these cold temperatures move on out.

There is a slight chance we see some snow early Sunday morning , Mother's Day, as a low pressure system works its way across the upper Midwest. Any snowfall would be brief and rather light, and would melt quickly. More rain is expected with this system Saturday night and Sunday.