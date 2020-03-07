StormTeam 3: Sunday will be the warmest day since October

If you thought Saturday was nice? Just wait until Sunday!

Temps will soar to around 60 degrees across the area on Sunday in the midst of strong southerly winds continuing to bring us warmer air. Sunday has the potential to be the warmest day since October 20th, when high temps across the area were around 65 degrees.

The aforementioned Sunday winds will be quite strong; up to 20mph out of the south at times. This will make for a bit of a wind chill, but the combination of mostly sunny skies and temps 20+ degrees above average will still make tomorrow feel like spring.

With an influx of warmth usually comes an influx of moisture. This will be the case come Sunday night and Monday. A low pressure system, filled with moisture, will work towards Wisconsin from Missouri. Rain will begin late Sunday night into early Monday across the area, with heavier rain towards northern Iowa. Rain will move out mid Monday afternoon, when the rain could transition to a light wintry mix. No snow accumulation is expected.

Temps drop after the rain passes as a cold front will have moved through. Expect many more cold fronts and rain events like this from our northwest for the next few months as temps warm.