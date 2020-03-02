StormTeam 3: Tracking light snow amid Spring-like weather

Amid a pleasant stretch of Spring-like weather, there will be multiple chances for some light - emphasize light - snow this week during the overnight hours.

This begins Monday night as a surface trough swings through the area. Only the occasional snowflake can be expected as this system is rather week. Winds kick up Tuesday out of the west at 20mph in anticipation of the next snow chance, and this one is a bit better.

A compact low pressure system will zip across the upper Midwest late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. This will likely bring some snow and rain to parts of Southwestern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. Snowfall accumulations from this system will be an inch at most and will be confined to a very narrow band. Any shift in this band north nor south could easily mean the difference between an inch of snow and no snow at all. There is a potential for some moderate impacts to the Wednesday morning commute in the affected areas.

Both Wednesday and Thursday night will also feature small chances for snow. If these amount to anything, they will be extremely light.