Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

StormTeam 3: Tracking a double header snow system Tuesday

Two low pressure systems will merge over the upper Midwest on Tuesday, allowing for widespread snow.

Posted: Feb 22, 2020 5:41 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 5 Images

While the weather is certainly cooperating this weekend, these conditions will not last forever. In fact, it all comes to an end on Tuesday.

Two small disturbances in the atmosphere, known as shortwaves, will close in on the upper Midwest on Tuesday - merging into a larger snow storm that has the potential to drop several inches of snow.

On Monday, the first disturbance will be working its way towards Illinois from Texas. This system will pass well to our south. Simultaneously, the second disturbance will be moving in from the northwest near Montana. As these systems draw closer to each other late Monday, the second disturbance will be absorbed into the first disturbance over Illinois - together making for a much larger winter storm. On the north and west sides of this storm will be sustained snow and strong winds.

The interactions between two merging systems are quite complex, and because of this it is unknown where exactly the heaviest snow will fall, and when precisely that could be. Nonetheless, snow looks to start sometime late Monday night early Tuesday morning for our area. Snow will continue to fall throughout the day, and could potentially not move out until mid-Wednesday at the very latest.

As the now large snow storm exits to the east on Wednesday, the backside of the storm will push winds to 20-25mph sustained out of the north. This has the potential to make for large snow drifts on Wednesday.

Bottom line, expect some snow and hazardous travel conditions Tuesday and even Wednesday as these two systems merge. Whether this is 1 inch or 6 inches of snow, or to what degree the impact to travel will be, is still unknown.  We will know much more come Sunday night.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Mild weekend. Snow Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Hayfield High School Donkey Basketball

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/21

Image

Finkenauer town hall

Image

Vets need your help with transportation

Image

Youth talk tough topics

Image

Coronavirus Local Business Impact

Image

Beyond the Badge program

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/21

Community Events