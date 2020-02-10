StormTeam 3: Patchy fog Monday AM, then sunny

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Patchy fog is forming this morning across parts of the area as winds slow to a standstill and temperatures drop to around zero degrees. This fog could be dense at times. Luckily, this fog will disappear by 10am this morning. Do be aware of fog and slippery spots this morning when driving.
You can check current visibility here
Clouds move out today, clearing the way for sunny skies. Temps will warm into the mid to upper 20s. A weak disturbance will move through this evening, which will support clouds and some light snowflakes. More sunnt skies in store for Wednesday.
