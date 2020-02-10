Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam 3: Patchy fog Monday AM, then sunny

Watch out for fog Monday morning

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 5:40 AM
Updated: Feb 10, 2020 5:41 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Patchy fog is forming this morning across parts of the area as winds slow to a standstill and temperatures drop to around zero degrees. This fog could be dense at times. Luckily, this fog will disappear by 10am this morning. Do be aware of fog and slippery spots this morning when driving.

You can check current visibility here

Clouds move out today, clearing the way for sunny skies. Temps will warm into the mid to upper 20s. A weak disturbance will move through this evening, which will support clouds and some light snowflakes. More sunnt skies in store for Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Overcast
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -18°
Sunny start to the week, colder later
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday snowfall impacts travel

Image

Chris' Sunday PM Weather Forecast 2/9

Image

Minnesota section wrestling seedings

Image

Chris & Sean Weather Team Coverage 2/9

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/8

Image

Lourdes takes care of Albert Lea, advances to section final

Image

Polar Plunge in Rochester

Image

Flapjack fundraiser for Officer Arik Matson

Image

Sean Weather 8/2

Image

Mayo knocks off crosstown rival John Marshall

Community Events