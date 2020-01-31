StormTeam 3: Patchy freezing fog across parts of the area

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Patchy fog is occurring across parts of the area Friday night. Visibilities in parts of Olmsted, Fillmore, and Dodge counties are about a quarter of a mile. A swatch of reduced visibility continued from this area down into Iowa in Floyd county.
This fog is occurring at temperatures just below freezing, meaning that the water suspended in the air will freeze upon contact with anything. Watch out for slick spots on some roads.
The fog will be on /off tonight until early tomorrow morning (around 6pm).
This fog comes as southerly winds have brought slightly more moisture than anticipated.
