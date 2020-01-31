Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

StormTeam 3: Patchy freezing fog across parts of the area

Watch out if you are driving Friday night. Fog has blanketed parts of the area.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 9:17 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Patchy fog is occurring across parts of the area Friday night. Visibilities in parts of Olmsted, Fillmore, and Dodge counties are about a quarter of a mile. A swatch of reduced visibility continued from this area down into Iowa in Floyd county. 

This fog is occurring at temperatures just below freezing, meaning that the water suspended in the air will freeze upon contact with anything. Watch out for slick spots on some roads. 

The fog will be on /off tonight until early tomorrow morning (around 6pm).

This fog comes as southerly winds have brought slightly more moisture than anticipated. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Wintry mix & snow possible for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

1/31 Weather Sean

Image

Channel One Food Bank gets new truck

Image

Coronavirus impacting flights

Image

Trump at Drake University

Image

Caucus Demographics - impact of older voters

Image

Chlorine pollution in Austin

Image

Preparing for the Caucuses

Image

Klobuchar Confident Ahead of Caucuses

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Number of children in foster care declines

Community Events