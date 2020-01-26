Clear

StormTeam 3: Patchy fog tonight through tomorrow morning

Be aware potentially dense fog Monday morning

Posted: Jan 26, 2020 5:39 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

With clouds low to the ground on Sunday, light winds, and temperatures hovering around 30 degrees and dew points just barely below that, the atmosphere is primed for fog development. Indeed, as of 5:30pm on Sunday, dense fog was already being observed in Albert Lea and Mason City with visibilities of 0.3 miles. Dense fog was not being observed elsewhere in the area, but this fog is expected to expand overnight as temperatures cool to the dew point. 

Overnight Sunday until around 10am Monday morning, expect to encounter patchy and at times dense fog. Winds will be next to zero overnight, allowing fog to really settle right at the surface. Fog will begin clearing late tomorrow as winds pick up and temperatures warm.

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
