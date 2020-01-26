StormTeam 3: Patchy fog tonight through tomorrow morning

With clouds low to the ground on Sunday, light winds, and temperatures hovering around 30 degrees and dew points just barely below that, the atmosphere is primed for fog development. Indeed, as of 5:30pm on Sunday, dense fog was already being observed in Albert Lea and Mason City with visibilities of 0.3 miles. Dense fog was not being observed elsewhere in the area, but this fog is expected to expand overnight as temperatures cool to the dew point.

Overnight Sunday until around 10am Monday morning, expect to encounter patchy and at times dense fog. Winds will be next to zero overnight, allowing fog to really settle right at the surface. Fog will begin clearing late tomorrow as winds pick up and temperatures warm.