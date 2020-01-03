The latest snowfall totals are showing nearly 6" in parts of Hancock County in North Iowa. Heads up for challenging travel conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 9 pm for Hancock County. The rest of North Iowa could see a few more inches of snow, while southern Minnesota could catch an inch or two, too.
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals (5:45 pm)
- StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals update with more possible
- StormTeam3: Tracking snowfall totals overnight Monday
- Snowfall totals reach 17.5 inches in massive March storm
- StormTeam 3: Who has the best chances for snowfall?
- StormTeam 3: First snowfall chances of the season tonight
- And the winner for the highest snowfall total Tuesday into Wednesday is ...
- StormTeam 3: Tornado Watch until 10 pm
- Stores preparing for impending snowfall
Scroll for more content...