StormTeam 3: Snowfall forecast for weekend winter weather

Another weekend storm is drawing near. Here are the details....

A winter storm will pass through central Iowa late Saturday, and east into Illinois Sunday. Our area will be caught with snow on the northern side of this storm during this time. Snow could fall as early as 4pm Saturday, and last through Sunday morning.

2-4 inches are expected for most of our area including Rochester and Mason City, with a bit more to the southeast near Charles City, and a bit less to the Northwest near Owatonna.

Roads are expected to become slick while winds gust to 25 mph at times.

Temps return to normal near the mid-20s next week, with another snow storm seeming likely Wednesday-Thursday