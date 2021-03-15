StormTeam 3: Snowfall Totals Across the Area

As the snow continues to move out of the area, and slowly weaken as it does, now comes the all-important clean up! Curious how much snow your city received? Many of us ended up with anywhere between 6-8" of snow, but there have also been several reports of areas receiving over 8" of fresh powder. Roadways are also slowly beginning to return to more of a normal state, however you'll need to stay cautious through the rest of our Monday and even into Tuesday morning as some roads will take longer to recover than others. The melting process will begin again starting Tuesday as temperatures go back above freezing, however a lack of sunshine may slow things down. By the weekend, temps will have climbed back into the 40s, some 50s, and a lot of melting will be taking place.

