StormTeam 3: Snowfall Reports from Sunday

Here is a look at snowfall reports from Sunday's early season snow.

Most of the area only saw a few inches of snow as it fell lightly over the course of Sunday. In Southern Minnesota, a narrow band of higher snowfall accumulations can be seen along US 14. A report from SW Rochester clocked in at 2.8", with similar reports around the city and west through Dodge County, and east through Winona.

Elsewhere in Minnesota, areas along I-90 generally saw around 2 inches, with that being reported in all of Freeborn, Mower, and Fillmore counties.

In Northern Iowa, totals were generally between 1-2 inches, with the lowest report coming out of Charles City at 0.8". Further to the west, a report out of Kossuth county came in at 5 inches! More snow was seen to our Southwest.