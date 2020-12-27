StormTeam 3: Snowfall Forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday

With Winter Storm Watches now being issued for portions of the area, here's a look at how much snow we can expected through Tuesday and Wednesday. A widespread 3-6" seems like for most of the area, but there will be a swath of 6" or more, but the exact placement of that heavier snow is still a bit uncertain. Right now, is seems like the heaviest snow will be across Iowa. Stay with KIMT News 3 and KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather for the latest updates on this developing winter storm.
Widespread snowfall is expected heading into Tuesday and Wednesday.
Posted: Dec 27, 2020 10:57 PM
