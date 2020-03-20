Clear
StormTeam 3: Snow totals down for the month, year

May see a few flakes this weekend

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 5:36 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Snow totals are down compared to last year, but remain a touch above normal.  However, we'll looking at a drier and less-than-snowy month of March.  The question is: will that change? Next week remains mild with mainly rain, we could see a few flakes. 

