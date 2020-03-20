StormTeam 3: Snow totals down for the month, year

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Snow totals are down compared to last year, but remain a touch above normal. However, we'll looking at a drier and less-than-snowy month of March. The question is: will that change? Next week remains mild with mainly rain, we could see a few flakes.
