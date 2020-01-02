StormTeam 3: Snow likely Friday afternoon and evening

An Alberta Clipper System is expected to drop an inch or two of snowfall on Friday. The timing will be between 3 pm Friday to 12 am Saturday. Travel conditions may be impacted with breezy conditions and slippery roads. With highs around freezing or just below, and falling temperatures by the afternoon and evening, this system will be all snowfall. Highway 9 and south in North Iowa will see up to 1", while southern Minnesota and extreme northern portions of North Iowa will see 1"-2". Get your shovels ready!