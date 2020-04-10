StormTeam 3: Snow is on the way, but how much?

Spring storms are notorious for giving Meteorologists headaches for several reasons. One of the biggest is the variability in track and temperatures.

During transition seasons like spring, temperatures can bounce up high then fall very quickly within a matter of hours. When it comes to pinpointing the exact amount of snow or rain an early spring storm may bring, it's extremely difficult more than 12-24 hours outside of when the system is expected to hit.

Even the math associated with forecasting is having trouble with this potential Easter storm! Right now, 2 commonly used models have completely different scenarios; the GFS model shows near 1" from Saturday-Monday for Rochester whereas the EURO shows a scary 11"!

The best thing you can do is keep up to date with the forecast. By Friday night, things will look very different...by Saturday night, we'll have a clearer picture.