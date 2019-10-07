Clear

StormTeam 3: Is snow back in the forecast?!

It's still early, but snow will be possible later this week

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 7:07 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 5 Images

Accumulating snow is possible across the Plains and western Minnesota late this week and this weekend. Some snowflakes will even be possible as far east as Wisconsin by Friday night. Of course, I'm telling this to you still very early in the week and it's worth mentioning that it is nearly impossible to forecast accurate accumulation this far out, however it's certainly something to keep in mind after such a sunny start to the work week. Temperatures will be dropping near freezing (32°F) Friday night and into Saturday with highs sticking to the 40s through the weekend. Even if we don't see the flakes fly it'll be a very chilly weekend as below average temps sweep across a good chunk of the country. 

Mason City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
