An impressive storm system is moving into the region today, bringing rain, thunderstorms, snow, and wind to much of the central United States. Snow has been falling in the higher elevations of the Rockies and even across the Black Hills of South Dakota. The image above is from the South Dakota Department of Transportation camera on I-90 near Sturgis. Some parts of the Black Hills could pick up over a foot of snow by tomorrow.
The snowflakes are flying across western South Dakota
Posted: Oct 12, 2021 6:28 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Snow hits the Black Hills of South Dakota!
- Snow records toppled in South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin
- StormTeam 3: Friday's Snow
- UNI upsets South Dakota State, 24-9
- UNI roars past South Dakota, 42-27
- UNI spanked by South Dakota State, 38-7
- 9 dead in South Dakota plane crash
- StormTeam 3: Snow Reports from Thursday's Snow
- StormTeam 3: Seasonal weekend ahead, snow stays south
- StormTeam 3: Winter storm & snow to the South
Scroll for more content...