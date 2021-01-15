StormTeam 3: Snow fell overnight, and a bit more is on the way

The snow has moved out of some spots Friday morning, but it's still falling elsewhere.

The center of the storm wobbled into our area near Charles City overnight, pushing the snow westward, and allowing plows a chance to handle most of the snow Friday morning. Areas to the west like Albert Lea, Forest City, Owatonna, and those further west, will see more scattered snow during the morning hours.

Generally anywhere form 3-6 inches has fallen so far, with a bit more expected later today.

Strong northerly winds are still ongoing in areas along and west of I-35, with winds gusting above 35mph making for very dangerous roads. A blizzard warning is in effect in these parts until 6pm Friday evening.

More light and scattered snow will return in the afternoon hours as the storm moves away from us. Accumulations will be light, but some snow showers could be momentarily aggressive at times, so we are not out of the woods quite yet. Models generally agree there will be more chances for additional snowfall further north and west. Final tallies will generally be between 5-7 inches.

This weekend will be cloudy, witha few chances for flurries here and there as leftover enegery works through the area behind this large storm. High temps hang in the mid 20s.