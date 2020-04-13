StormTeam 3: Snow expected to melt by late this week

Have no fear, the snow will be gone soon. Even with temperatures running well below the average this week, the sun angle in the sky is very similar to a late August day (55°), we'll see plenty of melting going on. In fact, computer models show the snow being completely gone by Saturday. Those that received far less snow than southern MN will see a slighter warmer weather pattern this week (five degrees warmer or more).
