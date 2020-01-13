Clear
StormTeam 3: Snow expected into Tonight

Most spots could see up to 3"

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 3:50 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Another disturbance will usher in a threat of snowfall for the area.  Chance of snow will continue until early Tuesday morning before ending all together.  Expect 1-3" of snowfall, with isolated 4" possible. 

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Snow chances through the week
