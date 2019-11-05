Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

StormTeam 3: Snow arrives tonight

First chance of snow across the area overnight

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

High pressure which brought sunshine in this morning is moving out ahead of low pressure. The system will drop snowfall tonight into Wednesday morning, the first widespread threat of accumulating snow. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 9 pm Tuesday and running until 9 am on Wednesday. More areas will see 1"-3", with higher amounts in the northeastern corner of our viewing that could total around 5". Light snow will come to an end in the morning on Wednesday, and a clearing sky takes over by Wednesday night with plunging temps into the upper single digits and teens. A Canadian cold front drops in later this week and weekend for a chance of rain and snow. This front will usher in even colder air to kick off next week.

Tonight: Snow Likely
Lows: Upper 20s
Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Snow early, then mostly cloudy
Highs: Low 30s
Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Gradual clearing
Lows: Low 10s
Winds: N 5-10

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Winter Weather Advisory Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Snow arrives tonight

Image

Drone video: B-20 Auto Fire near Clear Lake

Image

Election Preview: Lyle

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The latest snow numbers and timing

Image

Salvage yard burns for the 2nd time in 3-years

Image

New officer in Clear Lake

Image

Developing in Northwest Rochester

Image

Superlarks ready for state tournament

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 11/4

Community Events