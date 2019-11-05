StormTeam 3: Snow arrives tonight

High pressure which brought sunshine in this morning is moving out ahead of low pressure. The system will drop snowfall tonight into Wednesday morning, the first widespread threat of accumulating snow. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 9 pm Tuesday and running until 9 am on Wednesday. More areas will see 1"-3", with higher amounts in the northeastern corner of our viewing that could total around 5". Light snow will come to an end in the morning on Wednesday, and a clearing sky takes over by Wednesday night with plunging temps into the upper single digits and teens. A Canadian cold front drops in later this week and weekend for a chance of rain and snow. This front will usher in even colder air to kick off next week.

Tonight: Snow Likely

Lows: Upper 20s

Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Snow early, then mostly cloudy

Highs: Low 30s

Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Gradual clearing

Lows: Low 10s

Winds: N 5-10