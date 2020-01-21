Photo Gallery 2 Images
The first round of precipitation is expected to start on Wednesday morning and could run for the rest of the day. Initially, the precipitation could be a line of sleet or freezing drizzle, which may lead to icy spots on the roads and sidewalks. It'll switch to all snow for the rest of the day leading most to see 1-3" of snow. A few more rounds will be expected of snow on Thursday and Friday totaling the snowfall between 2-5", isolated 6". This will all be dependent on if the temperatures cooperate and the rain/mix doesn't eat away at the snowfall. Our one wildcard will be the climbing temperatures above freezing at the surface and aloft. Stay tuned!
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Snow Wednesday could bring a few inches
- StormTeam 3: December brings chill and snow
- StormTeam 3: Light snow develops on Wednesday
- StormTeam 3: Another snow system Wednesday-Friday
- StormTeam 3: Friday's Snow
- StormTeam 3: Winter storm likely for Friday with 6-8 inches of snow
- StormTeam 3: Cold pattern brings snow this week
- Winter Storm looks to drop 6-8 inches of snow, impact travel Wednesday
- StormTeam 3: Snow arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday
- Weekend snow totals range from an inch to upwards of 8 inches
Scroll for more content...