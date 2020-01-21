StormTeam 3: Snow Wednesday could bring a few inches

The first round of precipitation is expected to start on Wednesday morning and could run for the rest of the day. Initially, the precipitation could be a line of sleet or freezing drizzle, which may lead to icy spots on the roads and sidewalks. It'll switch to all snow for the rest of the day leading most to see 1-3" of snow. A few more rounds will be expected of snow on Thursday and Friday totaling the snowfall between 2-5", isolated 6". This will all be dependent on if the temperatures cooperate and the rain/mix doesn't eat away at the snowfall. Our one wildcard will be the climbing temperatures above freezing at the surface and aloft. Stay tuned!