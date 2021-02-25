StormTeam 3: Snow Showers Possible Saturday Night Into Sunday

The upcoming weekend is looking nice, especially on Saturday as temperatures warm up to near 40 degrees. There will be snow showers moving through Saturday night into early Sunday, with some minor accumulation possible. As it stands right now, accumulations should be under 2" across the area. With temperatures near freezing, some melting will occur as the snow falls. Sunday will be slightly colder as temperatures will be falling during the day. Mild conditions will return through the workweek.