Snow fell across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, mainly Thursday morning and into the early afternoon hours. Here's a look at some of the reports from around the area.

MINNESOTA:

Peterson: 5.0"

Saint Charles: 4.7"

Mound Prarie: 4.2"

Chatfield: 4.0"

Stockton: 4.0"

Oronoco: 3.7"

Austin: 3.5"

Byron: 3.5"

Fillmore: 3.3"

Rochester: 3.2"

Douglas: 3.1"

Wilson: 3.0"

Lake City: 3.0"

Lewiston: 3.0"

IOWA:

New Hampton: 5.0"

Decorah: 4.5"

Mason City: 3.5"

Clear Lake: 3.3"