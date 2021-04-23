StormTeam 3: You May See Some Snow Sunday Morning!

As we head into the weekend, a warm front will be lifting through the area on Sunday, which will usher in much warmer conditions for Monday. As this front interacts will colder air Sunday morning, a band of light snow will develop and move through northern Iowa and southern Minnesota. Since temperatures will be near or above freezing, any snow that falls will be melting, so accumulation, if any, will be minor, and only on grassy areas. Most roads and sidewalks will be wet. If snow does accumulate on the grass, only a dusting to one inch is expected, and it will all melt by the afternoon as temperatures warm up into the 40s and 50s.