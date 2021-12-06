StormTeam 3: Tracking Snow Showers For Tuesday Morning

Snow chances trending up for Tuesday morning.

Overnight and into Tuesday a shortwave trough will work into the forecast area allowing for the development of snow showers through the morning and into the early afternoon. The small system will be out of the region as quickly as it arrived as the track expects the snowfall producer to move at a rather fast clip across southern Minnesota and north Iowa.

For the past two days, model consensus on snow development has been steady but snowfall accumulation has not. Various products have displayed multiple scenarios including accumulation as little as just under a half an inch to an inch or just above. It is because of this that the forecast presents an output that draws down the center line of this. For now, snowfall accumulation remains as one of the current unknowns leading into the day, but a forecasted range of 0.5-1" will be possible, with the chance of just over an inch in some spots further north.

Latest model development this evening has shown a trend in increasing the snowfall accumulation closer to an inch or just above. Some factors however may present some limitations to this. One of these is the potential for dry air closer to the surface that could dissolve snowflakes before touching the surface. We have seen this story multiple times thus far this season. Early morning soundings from the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities will likely give us an idea of our atmosphere. Unfortunately, our forecast office in La Crosse, WI does not launch a weather balloon. Another factor to consider is wind speeds higher in the atmosphere that could break up the snowflakes upon falling. For now, model guidance has backed off on some of these hindering factors leading to stronger confidence that a fluffy, and lightly accumulating snowfall will be possible tomorrow morning as the surface will be plenty cool enough to house falling flakes.