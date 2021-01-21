StormTeam 3: Snow Likely Saturday into Saturday Night

A system moving through the Midwest will bring snow to portions of Minnesota and Iowa this weekend. The snow is expected to begin Saturday afternoon and wrap up late Saturday night. Overall the snow will be light to moderate, and accumulations of two to four inches will be possible across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. There is potential for as much as five to seven inches of snow, especially across central and southern Minnesota. Travel may be difficult at times as the snow moves through, especially during the evening on Saturday. Overall, the wind will be on the lighter side with this system, so we're not expecting widespread blowing and drifting snow at this time. Stay with KIMT News 3 and StormTeam 3 for the latest updates on this weekend snow.