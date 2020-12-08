StormTeam 3: Snow chances trending lower for Friday

A storm system is expected to make it's way to the Midwest for the end of the week. There is still a lot of uncertainty into the track of the system, but it is trending south of the area. Because of this southward trend, our snow chances are trending lower for the end of the week, as most of the snow will remain south of the area. There is still a lot of uncertainty in the exact track of this storm system, so even though the trend is keeping the system to our south now, it's possible that there could be a northward shift between now and Friday. If you have plans Friday into Saturday, be sure to pay attention to any changes in the forecast as we get closer.