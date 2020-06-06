StormTeam 3: Small scattered storms moving into SE Minnesota

On Saturday afternoon, a line of storms was moving east through central Minnesota at 30mph, with some of this action extending down towards southeastern Minnesota as small and isolated thunderstorms.

These storms do not pose a severe threat, but will pose a chance for a brief and heavy downpour where they pop up. The chance for these storms will diminish overnight. Iowa is not expected to see these storms.

You can download the KIMT Weather app to track these storms with us.

Sunday will a sunny and breezy day, with high temps reaching towards 90 degrees, and winds out of the south up to 20mph.