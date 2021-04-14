Clear
StormTeam 3: Slightly warmer into the weekend

A few more light showers possible Wednesday

Posted: Apr 14, 2021 7:29 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY STILL, A BIT WARMER, ANOTHER CHANCE

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday, but just a slight bit warmer. Winds a bit slower Wednesday too out of the WNW 10-15mph. There will yet again be a chance for a brief and light shower this afternoon as a large system to our north finally exits east. Any shower would likely be light rain, but you can't rule out a snowflake here and there either. Highs in the mid 40s today falling to the mid 30s overnight.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, A BIT WARMER AGAIN

High temps increase to 50 Thursday. Cloudy skies in the morning may give way to some sunshine during the afternoon hours. Winds out of the NW at 10mph. Still a below average day.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: GRADUALLY WARMER TO SLIGHTLY BELOW AVERAGE, A BIT MORE SUNSHINE, DRY

We warm slightly again Friday with high temps in the mid 50s. Friday will be a mix of sun and clouds. A system passing to our south brings us clouds Saturday as temps hold in the 50s into Sunday when the clouds clear a bit. No day sports a great chance for rain, which is beginning to become sorely needed as we are running below average in terms of spring rain. 

NEXT WEEK: MORE OF THE SAME, COLD FRONT WITH RAIN CHANCE MONDAY

The pattern looks to hold on to this dreary blustery weather into next week. This means more mostly cloudy skies and more temps in the 40s and 50s. Warm air that has been displaced north into Canada this week will not reinsert itself into the jet stream pattern until the middle of part of next week, which means we may not be looking at any good chance for warmer weather or rain until next weekend (April 24th-25th) at the earliest. 

In the meantime though, it does appear that a strong cold front will race out of Canada on Monday into the Midwest. This likely delivers us a chance for rain for several hours as it passes. If it passes during the overnight hours then some snow could be mixed in. Wind gusts will likely pick up to 30mph after it passes. Temps drop again into the mid 40s for Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

