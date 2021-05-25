StormTeam 3: Slight risk for severe weather in far SE Minnesota, NE Iowa

A cold front moving through the area Tuesday has been a bit slower to progress than expected. This has several implications for Tuesday, but one is that it increases our chances for severe weather in Southeastern Minnesota and Northeastern Iowa.

As of 7:45am Tuesday morning, far SE Minnesota and NE Iowa were under a SLIGHT (2/5) RISK for severe weather, with the primary threat being damaging wind, with hail and tornadoes as more secondary isolated factors. Other parts of southern MN and north Iowa were under a lesser marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather.

Clouds will slowly clear Tuesday as the sun begins to poke holes through the clouds from the west. High temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s later Tuesday afternoon. Scattered storms are expected to ignite along the cold front between 3-5pm. This likely occurs somewhere in the close vicinity of a line drawn from Rochester to Mason City, with storms progressing east of hear thereafter. Storms are likely mostly into Wisconsin entirely by 7pm.

Temps drop into the 50s overnight as humidity is ushered out with the front. Wednesday's highs are only in around 70 degrees with sunny skies. Rain moves in on a gloomy Thursday with high temps in the 50s. An nice inch of rain will be possible Thursday.