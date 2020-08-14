StormTeam 3: Slight risk for severe weather Friday night

A hot and sticky Friday will end with a bang, when a cold front from the northwest pushes through and brings stormy weather with a chance for turning severe.

The Storm Prediction center has most of the area under a SLIGHT RISK (2/5) for severe weather, with better stronger and more severe storms more likely further to the west when the front will have more energy to work with.

Expect the cold front and line of thunderstorms to arrive in areas like Albert Lea and Owatona around 7pm ish Friday night. Places like Rochester, Austin and Mason city will likely see storms around 8-9pm ish. Storms are moving out of Charles City and Fillmore county by 10-11ish.

Again, those that see storms earlier in the day will have a better chance of seeing severe weather. And speaking of that, there is a threat for all modes of severe weather. Hail, wind, and heavy rain will all be possible, as will isolated tornadoes in areas west of I-35.

Rainfall accumulations are not expected to be substantial. Isolated amounts of an inch or slightly more are possible.

After the cold front, high temps cool into the 70s for the week ahead. Expect sunny and dry weather through at least Wednesday.