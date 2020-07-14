StormTeam 3: Slight risk of severe storms for Tuesday

After two beautiful days with highs topping out in the lower 80s for most Sunday and Monday, the script will be flipped on the day Tuesday. An approaching cold front will provide the chance for numerous showers and storms throughout the day today. The severe risk should primarily lay within the afternoon hours, but how high that risk can get will depend on what happens this morning.

If this morning stays mostly cloudy with periodic rain and a rumble of thunder or two, the severe risk this afternoon will likely be diminished. The atmosphere would not have enough time to destabilize this afternoon, and there wouldn't be enough energy to spark significant chances of severe weather. Suffice to say, this is a tricky forecast with a lot of moving parts, so stay with StormTeam 3 as we continue to track this active weather day.

As the front pulls through tonight, a couple lingering showers will be possible overnight and on the day Wednesday, but they will be around with much less coverage than the day Tuesday. Highs will struggle to reach 80 under partly to mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night's lows look to be the lowest in quite a while, dipping down into the mid 50s in spots.

Thursday should turn out gorgeous, with highs in the lower 80s and the humidity staying down.

Isolated pop-ups will return Friday then the heat is on heading into the weekend, with highs approaching 90 on Saturday.