StormTeam 3: Slight Risk for Severe Storms Tuesday in SE Minnesota

A cool and cloudy start this morning will hold through the afternoon, as temperatures will struggle getting out of the 70s later in the day. However, a cold front is approaching the area from the west, which which spark shower and storm chances this afternoon, with the best chances for severe weather in Olmsted, Dodge, and Fillmore counties. A SLIGHT RISK (2/5) has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center for these areas. A MARGINAL RISK (1/5) surrounds the slight risk area off to the southwest, which includes Mason City. We should stay mostly cloudy this morning, before storm chances arrive this afternoon between noon and 8 P.M. Stay with StormTeam 3 as we continue tracking the risk all day.

After the front clears this evening, temperatures will drop into the 50s for the next couple nights. Temperatures will struggle again on Wednesday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs only expected in the mid-upper 70s. The sun looks to make a return Thursday as highs get back into the 80s.

The heat is on again this weekend, with heat indices well into the 90s (and even triple digits) expected all three days; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.