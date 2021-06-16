StormTeam 3: Slight Risk for Severe Storms Thursday

We have been hard pressed for any rain this month of June, and we finally get a chance for rain Thursday, but it comes with a potential price.

There will be a Slight Risk (2/5) for severe weather Thursday as humidity and heat builds across the area. Wednesday will be a sunny calm day with high temps in the mid to upper 80s. Winds out of the south begin to pick up overnight bringing with them more humidity as dew points climb into the 60s. A brief isolated thunderstorm with a small chance to be severe will be possible in the early morning hours of Thursday maybe around 3-5am.

The skies calm down for the rest of the morning as temps surge towards 90 degrees. Between this and humidity reaching the upper 60s with dew points, there will be a lot of energy for thunderstorms. This energy will be unlocked by an approaching cold front in the afternoon.

Storms are expected to be rather isolated and not widespread in our area as they ignite, but they could be quite strong as they do so. The best timing for isolated-scattered thunderstorms will be during the late afternoon and early evening hours, maybe say 4pm - 9pm. Storms will become more widespread to our south and east in eastern Iowa and southern Wisconsin.

The main risks for our area are wind and hail threats, but there is also an isolated chance for a tornado, and flooding could be possible in spots where it rains continuously for several hours.

The skies clear up on a windy Friday, and temps start to trend downward into early next week with a chance for rain and storms on Father's Day.