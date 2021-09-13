StormTeam 3: Slight Risk In Place For Evening Severe Weather Threat

As of 1 AM, the Storm Prediction Center has the entire viewing area in a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather this evening as a system moves across the region, aiding storm development. Although low, the chance for a tornado or two is possible, with the higher threat being for gusty winds and hail associated with these storms. This threat is focused across Southern Minnesota and North Iowa. Although possible, the severe threat remains fairly conditional at this time as model consensus on thunderstorm energy positioning is still a question for this evening. Stay tuned with KIMT News 3 on-air and online for the latest.