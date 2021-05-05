StormTeam 3: Showers clearing for a mostly sunny Thursday/Friday

THE REST OF WEDNESDAY: ON/OFF RAIN

Rain falling across the area Wednesday afternoon will continue to rain through the very early morning hours of Thursday. Accumulation is not expected to be more then several tenths of an inch.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, POSSIBLE BRIEF SHOWER

Skies clear for Thursday morning as winds pick up to 15mph out of the NW. High temps Thursday are again expected to be only around 60ish degrees. Get used to this. Mostly sunny skies could be interrupted by a brief shower as some clouds are expected to pop up in the afternoon and evening hours, but this is in no way a guarantee. Friday will be very similar, with frost again possible overnight.

THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK: HIGHS BELOW AVERAGE

More of the same through early next week. High temps in the upper 50s to low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. This weekend is looking on the cloudier side, with a small chance of rain Saturday. Don't expect warmer temps until the end of next week.