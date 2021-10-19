StormTeam 3: Showers and storms expected on Wednesday.

A storm system will be building into the area on Wednesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to northern Iowa and southern Minnesota. While a few thunderstorms could be strong and produce some hail and gusty winds, the main concern will be for some heavy rainfall. Rainfall amounts will generally be in the 0.25" to 0.50" range, but some amounts as highs as 1" will be possible with some thunderstorms. Drier and colder air arrives for the end of the week.