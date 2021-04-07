StormTeam 3: Showers & Storms rolling in from the south Wednesday morning, scattered through Friday

Two lines of scattered showers and some thunderstorms, oriented from the NW to SE, moved in from the south Wednesday morning into places like Mason City & Forest City around 8:30AM. This stronger line with more lightning will continue to move north at around 40mph. This puts it in Albert Lea at around 9:15am ish, Austin at around 9:45ish, and Rochester at around 10:45ish. Rainfall could be briefly intense at times with gusty winds. Storms are not expected to be severe or long lasting. It's worth noting that rain is likely to fall before this time with another weaker line out in front of it. Rain will not be long lived, but could start back up again briefly after it moves on through.

A small break in the rain chances seems likely early this afternoon, but chances should pick back up towards around sunset. High temps today are around 70 degrees. Scattered showers will continue on/off into the night and through Thursday and Friday as this larger storm system spins itself out over the Upper Midwest. High temps cool into the mid 50s by Saturday.