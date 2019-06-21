StormTeam 3: Show Your Stripes

Clear
Today is the first day of summer and also a day to raise awareness!

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 9:15 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Today is the first day of summer and also the day when Meteorologist unite across the globe to raise awareness about our warming world. I'm joining my colleagues in taking the time to raise awareness by showing the stripes! The color of each stripe represents the temperature of a single year, ordered from the earliest available data at each location to now, highlighting how we have witnessed temperatures change across the globe over the past century or more. Although both Iowa and Minnesoate do not show a significant change, that isn't the case for the rest of the world. The blue stripes represent a cooler year where the red tracks a warming trend. If you'd like to help spread the world you can do so by taking it to social media using the hashtags #MetsUnite and #ShowYourStipes! 

More Info can be found here: https://showyourstripes.info/  

