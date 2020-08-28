StormTeam 3: Severe winds across parts of southern Minnesota Friday morning with Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued

As of early Friday morning, a severe thunderstorm system was moving across portions of South Dakota and Minnesota. This system has been producing wind gusts above 60 mph consistently over the past several hours.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Dodge, Freeborn, Mower, Olmsted, and Steele counties until later this morning after the threat has passed.

Storms are expected to continue developing along the southern portion of this system as dew points are higher in southern Minnesota than in central Minnesota. Storms will likely move through later this morning between 6-9am, with strong winds the major concern. Parts of Northern Iowa could be clipped, but are not in the sere thunderstorm watch.

Areas Affected: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 462 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 23 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA MCLEOD MEEKER SIBLEY WRIGHT IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA ANOKA CARVER DAKOTA HENNEPIN RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA BLUE EARTH BROWN FARIBAULT FREEBORN LE SUEUR MARTIN NICOLLET RICE STEELE WASECA WATONWAN IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, BLUE EARTH, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, FAIRMONT, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD, MANKATO, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, NEW ULM, OWATONNA, RED WING, RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE, ST JAMES, ST PAUL, ST PETER, STILLWATER, VICTORIA, AND WASECA.

Areas Affected: Dodge; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 462 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANOKA BLUE EARTH BROWN CARVER CHIPPEWA COTTONWOOD DAKOTA DODGE FARIBAULT FREEBORN GOODHUE HENNEPIN JACKSON KANDIYOHI LAC QUI PARLE LE SUEUR LINCOLN LYON MARTIN MCLEOD MEEKER MOWER MURRAY NICOLLET NOBLES OLMSTED PIPESTONE RAMSEY REDWOOD RENVILLE RICE ROCK SCOTT SIBLEY STEELE SWIFT WABASHA WASECA WASHINGTON WATONWAN WRIGHT YELLOW MEDICINE