StormTeam 3: Severe weather threat late this afternoon into Tuesday morning.

Your Labor Day weekend may be ending with a bang. A clustered weather pattern will allow for the conditions for severe storms to develop late this afternoon, through the night, and lasting into Tuesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK has designated southern Minnesota for a 'Slight' risk of severe weather tonight, a level 2/5. Northern Iowa is under a 'Marginal' risk of severe weather, a level 1/5.

Monday morning, a cold front was draped across the state of Minnesota all the way from the great lakes. This front will move down through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa today - but only briefly. A warm front attached to the end of this cold front will quickly move back in this afternoon from the SW. This warm front will bring in much warmer temperatures and a lot of humidity that will give storms the fuel they need to ignite. Overnight lows with this warm front will be in the low 70s!

Along and behind this warm front, there is the possibility for discrete and isolated supercells to develop late this afternoon. Upper level winds are rather favorable, kicking at over 50mph. The atmosphere at this time of day is generally starting to stabilize, which would normally prevent supercell development, but the possibility is still most definitely there. An isolated tornado or two could be possible in these supercells.

To throw another factor into the mix, the combination of colder temperatures to the east and warmer temperatures to the west will allow for a low level jet to develop out of the south tonight. A low level jet is a stream of fast wind from the south over the continal United States. This low level jet will aid in thunderstorm development tonight, and could allow for storms to take on a bow shaped appearance on radar as some computer models have suggested. Winds could approach near 20mph tonight into early tomorrow morning, gusting near 30mph.

Now there is uncertainty in the forecast concerning what orientation these storms could take. This mostly has to do with the timing of just how fast an upper level low pressure system in the jet stream will move over the area, and where the warm front will be in relation. It is very possible that the bulk of severe weather tonight remains north of us in central Minnesota, or it could all manifest over the entire Rochester-Mason City area. Given this uncertainty, it does seem that there will be 3 different round of thunderstorms that will develop.

1) Small supercells could develop late this afternoon between 7-10pm, most likely in northern Iowa but certainly possible further north.

2) A line of severe storms with potentially damaging winds sometime overnight between 1-4am. This could occur to the north in central Minnesota or over the entire area.

3) A rebound of thunderstorm activity as another cold front moves through tomorrow morning, sometime between 6-10am.

Potential threats with these storms include damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, and even an isolated tornado or two.

We will be tracking these storms throughout the evening and overnight.