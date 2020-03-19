StormTeam 3: Severe weather shifts south; rain and snow into tonight

The threat for severe weather has been slowly shifting away from the area and is primarily expected to remain to the south. However, there is still a small chance for some strong to possibly severe storms, mainly for portions of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin. The timing of this activity will be this evening with the main threats looking to be hail, locally heavy rains and lightning. Be prepared to take action should storms approach your area. Snow will move in by the late evening and tonight along the cold front. Windy conditions are expected with reduced visibility and a few inches of snow possible. Stay weather aware!