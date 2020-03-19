Clear
BREAKING NEWS Confirmed Coronavirus cases in Minnesota climb to 89 Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Pubilc Health: 1st confirmed case of Coronavirus in Mower County Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam 3: Severe weather shifts south; rain and snow into tonight

Smaller threats of severe weather, rain and snow likely

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 1:15 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 3 Images

The threat for severe weather has been slowly shifting away from the area and is primarily expected to remain to the south. However, there is still a small chance for some strong to possibly severe storms, mainly for portions of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin. The timing of this activity will be this evening with the main threats looking to be hail, locally heavy rains and lightning. Be prepared to take action should storms approach your area.  Snow will move in by the late evening and tonight along the cold front.  Windy conditions are expected with reduced visibility and a few inches of snow possible.  Stay weather aware!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 36°
Storms to snow on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

Hollandberry Pannekoeken giving away free meals

Image

Dollar General introducing Senior Hour

Image

Sara's Updated Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thursday's severe weather potential

Image

New mobile testing site for Coronavirus

Image

Isolation hurting rehab process?

Image

Restrictions taking place at Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

Image

Coronavirus impacts the officiating community

Community Events