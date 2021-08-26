StormTeam 3: Severe weather risk Thursday afternoon to evening; heavy rain into Friday

The forecast for Thursday is still Thunderstorms, but the timing and magnitude of these storms has changed. There is an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather, as some storms could produce some damaging wind gusts above 60mph.

Some light rain and isolated storms could fall at times this morning and early afternoon, but these are not expected to be strong or severe. High temps peak around 2pm around 80 degrees (the high temp will vary greatly depending on where you are).

The severe threat begins in the early afternoon and grows with time. Stronger storms likely begin between 3-7pm when a strong line of thunderstorms is expected to move through. Storms first begin to the Northwest in Steele, Dodge, and Freeborn counties. Storms may be delayed in North Iowa until 7pm-ish. The initial storms will pose the severe wind threat.

More subsequent storms are expected after this initial line on/off into the night and parts of Friday. This brings a potential for heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding as storms continue during this time. Anywhere from 1-4 inches of rain can be expected over the next 48 hours, with isolated spots seeing even more than this. More severe weather is possible Friday/Saturday afternoons/evenings, this time with a tornado threat in the mix.

A lot going on clearly, so have ways to receive weather alerts.

After that, sunny and cooler conditions arrive to kick off the next workweek.