Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

StormTeam 3: Severe weather outbreak in the Midwest Saturday; some strong for our area

Main threats for us will be hail, gusty winds, and heavy downpours

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 1:35 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 3 Images

A significant outbreak of severe weather is possible Saturday in parts of the mid-Mississippi Valley, which may include tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Low pressure is forecast to develop Friday in the Plains, where it will draw moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico. From there, it will track toward the Great Lakes while intensifying into this weekend.

Rain fires along the storm system by Friday night and will linger for most of the day on Saturday.  Any clearing may lead to instability and thunderstorms, some of those being strong.  Main threats for our area will be hail, wind, and heavy rainfall; minor flooding is possible, too.

Watch for chances of a mix or snow showers early on Sunday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
more rain moving in tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester salon delivering products to clients

Image

St. Charles Bakery providing baked goods for emergency workers

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Saturday's updated severe potential

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

What's next for spring sports?

Image

Even with a rural population Coronavirus will still impact communities

Image

Iowa Ag Secretary talks about coronavirus impact on farmers

Image

Unemployment claims on the rise

Image

Olmsted County latest coronavirus numbers

Image

Will there be a recession?

Community Events