StormTeam 3: Severe weather outbreak in the Midwest Saturday; some strong for our area

A significant outbreak of severe weather is possible Saturday in parts of the mid-Mississippi Valley, which may include tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Low pressure is forecast to develop Friday in the Plains, where it will draw moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico. From there, it will track toward the Great Lakes while intensifying into this weekend.

Rain fires along the storm system by Friday night and will linger for most of the day on Saturday. Any clearing may lead to instability and thunderstorms, some of those being strong. Main threats for our area will be hail, wind, and heavy rainfall; minor flooding is possible, too.

Watch for chances of a mix or snow showers early on Sunday morning.