StormTeam 3: Severe weather coming Tuesday Evening

The first day of fall is looking pretty gosh darn nice as sunshine will last throughout your Monday and temperatures top out in the 70s. Unfortunately, these conditions won't stick around as another system looks to move into the Upper Midwest Tuesday and Wednesday. Low level moisture will be on the increase along with the temperatures tomorrow along a cold front. The dynamics will be present for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening; main risk will be hail and wind, although, a minor tornado threat is possible. A second wave may produce an isolated shower on Wednesday. Temperatures will fall into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday in the wake of the cold front. Zonal pattern setup means an active end of the week with more rounds of rain and storms. We'll keep an eye on if any of those storms will become severe.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool.

Lows: Low 50s

Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with chance for showers/storms; some severe

Highs: Around 80

Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, storms likely early

Lows: Mid 50s

Winds: S 5-10