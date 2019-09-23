Clear

StormTeam 3: Severe weather coming Tuesday Evening

Storms begin to fire by the afternoon and evening

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 2:17 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 2:18 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

The first day of fall is looking pretty gosh darn nice as sunshine will last throughout your Monday and temperatures top out in the 70s. Unfortunately, these conditions won't stick around as another system looks to move into the Upper Midwest Tuesday and Wednesday. Low level moisture will be on the increase along with the temperatures tomorrow along a cold front. The dynamics will be present for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening; main risk will be hail and wind, although, a minor tornado threat is possible. A second wave may produce an isolated shower on Wednesday. Temperatures will fall into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday in the wake of the cold front. Zonal pattern setup means an active end of the week with more rounds of rain and storms. We'll keep an eye on if any of those storms will become severe.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool.
Lows: Low 50s
Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with chance for showers/storms; some severe
Highs: Around 80
Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, storms likely early
Lows: Mid 50s
Winds: S 5-10

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
