Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

StormTeam 3: Severe storms expected tonight

Tracking a significant risk for severe weather tonight, including tornadoes

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 4:43 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 6 Images

The threat for severe weather returns Tuesday night as clouds and moisture will be on the increase through the afternoon. Temperatures will soar into the 80s today alongside rising dew points as a system makes it's way in from the west southwest. With it, an accompanying cold front will be the force that triggers the development of potentially strong storms tonight. A band of strong storms looks to impact the area from 7pm to 1am. The entire area rests in a enhanced risk (3 of 5) for severe development - chances for a severe event are high. This includes a 10% Significant risk for tornado development. "Significant" indicates that if tornadoes pop they have a higher risk of developing as a EF2-EF5 strength tornado. Aside from the tornado threat, we see a high risk for large hail (some could reach 2+" in diameter) and damaging wind gusts. The event will be quick and powerful, therefore the risk for any flooding is on the lower side however localized flooding will be possible during heavy rainfall events. It's important to take into consideration the timing of these events - after the sun has set and it's dark out. It's imperative you have some sort of device capable of waking you up if a severe storm and/or tornado warming moves through your neighborhood. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking more showers and storms for Tuesday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - 4:30a Tuesday

StormTeam 3: Severe storms expected tonight

Image

Schaeffer Academy surpasses KM

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

LeRoy-Ostrander enjoys hot stretch to open season

Image

Stewie girls soccer has late life, downs PEM

Image

Explaining V-A Changes

Image

Tigers two goals in the first not enough; falls to PEM

Image

DMC FIRE DEPARTMENT STRATEGIC PLAN

Image

Proposed ordinance looks to fight underage drinking in Forest City

Community Events