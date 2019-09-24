StormTeam 3: Severe storms expected tonight

The threat for severe weather returns Tuesday night as clouds and moisture will be on the increase through the afternoon. Temperatures will soar into the 80s today alongside rising dew points as a system makes it's way in from the west southwest. With it, an accompanying cold front will be the force that triggers the development of potentially strong storms tonight. A band of strong storms looks to impact the area from 7pm to 1am. The entire area rests in a enhanced risk (3 of 5) for severe development - chances for a severe event are high. This includes a 10% Significant risk for tornado development. "Significant" indicates that if tornadoes pop they have a higher risk of developing as a EF2-EF5 strength tornado. Aside from the tornado threat, we see a high risk for large hail (some could reach 2+" in diameter) and damaging wind gusts. The event will be quick and powerful, therefore the risk for any flooding is on the lower side however localized flooding will be possible during heavy rainfall events. It's important to take into consideration the timing of these events - after the sun has set and it's dark out. It's imperative you have some sort of device capable of waking you up if a severe storm and/or tornado warming moves through your neighborhood.