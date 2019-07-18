StormTeam 3: Severe storms possible into tonight

Storms and heat will be in the forecast in the near future with a warm front cemented across the viewing area. Thunderstorms may blossom from the afternoon through the evening before pressing east. Any storms that develop could turn strong to severe. Main threats again will be heavy rainfall, large hail, high winds, and isolated tornadoes. There could be more chances of rain and storms the weekend. Heat headlines top the stories the next two days with highs cranking into the 90s and the heat index into the 100s. Heat Advisories are in play for the whole viewing area except for Floyd. Floyd County is under an Excessive Heat Warning where temps could get even hotter. The frontal boundary scoots south over the weekend helping to bring us back to normal.

Tonight: Chance for storms

Lows: Low 70s

Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot

Highs: Low 90s

Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, storms possible

Lows: Upper 60s

Winds: S 5-10